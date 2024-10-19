NBC Securities Inc. Sells 11,790 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 103,665 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 123,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

