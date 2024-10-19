NBC Securities Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 239,665 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after buying an additional 158,465 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FDVV stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

