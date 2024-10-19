NBC Securities Inc. Sells 517 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

