NBC Securities Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 286,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $14,282,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

