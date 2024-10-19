NBC Securities Inc. Sells 79 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $161.96 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.