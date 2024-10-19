Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

NMRA opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.44. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,871.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,871.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $239,254.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $342,303. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,538 shares of company stock worth $1,390,513 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,354,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 456,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 488.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.