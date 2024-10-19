Nicholas J. Lundquist Sells 22,532 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 22,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $1,738,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,865,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 36,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

