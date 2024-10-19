Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.43). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.43), with a volume of 4,888 shares.
Northern Investors Stock Up 7,983.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.
About Northern Investors
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
