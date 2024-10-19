Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.14. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 132,051 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $182,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.