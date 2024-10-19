Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.14. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 132,051 shares changing hands.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
