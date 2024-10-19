nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $14,684,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,247,000 after acquiring an additional 70,161 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,284,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,459,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,303 shares of company stock worth $2,511,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $155.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.38. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

