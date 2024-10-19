nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 133,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AX stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

