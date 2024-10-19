nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 6,400 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DoubleVerify by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $30,358.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,301.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $124,644. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

