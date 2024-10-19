nVerses Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GRBK. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

