nVerses Capital LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 311.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,166,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter.

YETI stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

