nVerses Capital LLC Buys New Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.01. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.