nVerses Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,400 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NXST stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.85.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

