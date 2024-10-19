nVerses Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTH. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 188,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,334 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock worth $88,338,653. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

