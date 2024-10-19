nVerses Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 398.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 859,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,577,000 after buying an additional 822,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after buying an additional 817,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 930,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after buying an additional 552,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.