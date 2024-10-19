nVerses Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.48.

Amgen stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

