nVerses Capital LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 84.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

