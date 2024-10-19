nVerses Capital LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $1,956,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Insperity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NSP opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

