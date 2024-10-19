nVerses Capital LLC Increases Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Q2 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 14.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,582 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,788,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000.

NYSE QTWO opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $788,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

