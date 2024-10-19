nVerses Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,446,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 157,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $151.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.61.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,783.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

