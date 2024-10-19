nVerses Capital LLC Invests $307,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DDS opened at $391.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.39 and a 1 year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Articles

