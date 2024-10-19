nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $115.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $137.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.