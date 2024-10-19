nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 25.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,111,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 595,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,449,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,189,000 after buying an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after buying an additional 194,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $302.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $306.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.