nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 32.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Hexcel by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 885,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,512,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

