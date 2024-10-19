nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

UBER opened at $79.16 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

