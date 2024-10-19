nVerses Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4,100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $628,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,378 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $26.84 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

View Our Latest Report on AR

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.