nVerses Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.86. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.27%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

