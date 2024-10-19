nVerses Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

nVerses Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,968.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 64,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WTS opened at $205.90 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

