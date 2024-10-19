nVerses Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 245,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

