nVerses Capital LLC Takes $275,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

