nVerses Capital LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $194,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 222,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.38. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,656.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Denali Therapeutics

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.