nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Boot Barn by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.12. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

