nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

