nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 4,017.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 126,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 807,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 675.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 845,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,258.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

