nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $10,428,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $723,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,237,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $368.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

