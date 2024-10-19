NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,452.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 901.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 59,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,054,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,054,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

