OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Position Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $23.44 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $334,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,632.73. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 30,919 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $688,566.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,820.35. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 15,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $334,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 605,183 shares in the company, valued at $13,501,632.73. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.