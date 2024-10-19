Optimum Investment Advisors Has $47,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

