Optimum Investment Advisors Has $84,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 124.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

