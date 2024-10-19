Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $100,000 Investment in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $71.91 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $316.40 million, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

