Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,900 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

