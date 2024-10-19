Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

