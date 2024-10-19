Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 206 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 508,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.03 and its 200 day moving average is $204.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

