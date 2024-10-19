Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 23,400 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 37.31 and a quick ratio of 37.31. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

