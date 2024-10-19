Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 700 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 163.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

