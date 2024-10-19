Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) vs. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Critical Comparison

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -0.93% -0.21% -0.09% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Talos Energy and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Talos Energy and Osage Exploration and Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $18.65, suggesting a potential upside of 92.07%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Osage Exploration and Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.46 billion 1.20 $187.33 million $0.03 323.67 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Osage Exploration and Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Osage Exploration and Development

(Get Free Report)

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.