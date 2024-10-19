Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OVV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,889,000 after buying an additional 1,618,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6,830.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 405,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 338.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 343,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

